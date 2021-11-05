Visalia woman arrested for injuries to 1-year-old has been accused of abuse before

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Amanda Taylor, the owner of Imagination Playhouse in Visalia, is in jail facing child abuse charges.On Wednesday, Nov. 3, Visalia Police were called to the in-home daycare on W. Sunnyside Ave.When officers arrived, they found an unconscious 1-year-old girl. She was taken to Kaweah Health."The injuries the child had were something that we don't see as being accidental. It was something that was definitely related to abuse," said Lt. Jared Hughes of the Visalia Police Department.Police were called back to Kaweah Health after medical staff determined the child was a victim of abuse.The baby was transferred to Valley Children's Hospital and is now on life support.Police say Taylor was the only person who was with the baby when she was injured.The California Department of Social Services confirmed Taylor does have a valid license.Action News did a records check and found Taylor was involved in a complaint to Social Services last year.According to the report, a child was injured and suffered an "unexplained fracture" while in the care of Taylor.The report says while the allegation "may have happened or is valid," there was not enough evidence to prove it did occur. The claim was ruled "unsubstantiated."Taylor remains in jail without bail.Police are asking parents who suspect their child has been abused by Taylor to report it to them.