Visalia woman arrested for injuries to 1-year-old has been accused of abuse before

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Visalia woman arrested for injuries to 1-year-old at in-home daycare

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Amanda Taylor, the owner of Imagination Playhouse in Visalia, is in jail facing child abuse charges.

On Wednesday, Nov. 3, Visalia Police were called to the in-home daycare on W. Sunnyside Ave.

When officers arrived, they found an unconscious 1-year-old girl. She was taken to Kaweah Health.

"The injuries the child had were something that we don't see as being accidental. It was something that was definitely related to abuse," said Lt. Jared Hughes of the Visalia Police Department.

Police were called back to Kaweah Health after medical staff determined the child was a victim of abuse.

The baby was transferred to Valley Children's Hospital and is now on life support.

Police say Taylor was the only person who was with the baby when she was injured.

The California Department of Social Services confirmed Taylor does have a valid license.

Action News did a records check and found Taylor was involved in a complaint to Social Services last year.

According to the report, a child was injured and suffered an "unexplained fracture" while in the care of Taylor.

The report says while the allegation "may have happened or is valid," there was not enough evidence to prove it did occur. The claim was ruled "unsubstantiated."

Taylor remains in jail without bail.

Police are asking parents who suspect their child has been abused by Taylor to report it to them.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
visaliachild abuseday carechild injured
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Authorities identify 4 killed in plane crash near Visalia airport
Omicron updates: New US travel rules go into effect Monday
US to stage diplomatic boycott of Winter Olympics
21-year-old shot to death outside Stevinson bar
1 hospitalized following suspected DUI crash in Fresno
Ave 360 in Tulare County closed after semi crash
Part of Kaweah Health shut down, patients evacuated due to flooding
Show More
Better.com CEO fires 900 employees on Zoom call
Early reports on omicron variant encouraging, Fauci says
COVID vaccine mandate announced for NYC private-sector workers
Clovis police looking for 2 suspects who robbed ULTA Beauty store
1 arrested for Merced double murder
More TOP STORIES News