VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Southern California Edison is working to restore power to a busy shopping center following an early morning crash in Visalia.

It happened just after 1 Thursday morning at Mooney Boulevard and Visalia Parkway.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI.