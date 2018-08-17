CHILD ABUSE

Visalia foster mother accused of severely injuring 18-month-old

EMBED </>More Videos

A Visalia foster mom has been arrested, accused of beating an infant in her care.

Brian T. Johnson
VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) --
A Visalia foster mom has been arrested, accused of beating an infant in her care.

Police say the 18-month-old is still alive but received a brain injury and some fractures.

Police originally responded to a home in a Visalia neighborhood on Sunday for a report of an unresponsive child.

The child's foster mother, 29-year-old Darlene Valdovinos-Aguilera, told police the 18-month-old had received the injuries from a fall.

The child was brought to Kaweah Delta Medical Center and then transferred to Valley Children's Hospital.



Visalia Police say their detectives then worked with the hospital's child abuse team and determined the child's injuries were not accidental, but inflicted by Valdovinos-Aguilera.

"I think any case involving a child is difficult," said Visalia Police Sgt. Gary Williams. "But we make sure that we get all of the facts, we obtain all of the evidence that's out there, and then we make a decision based on that on whether there's an arrest that can be made."

After an interview with Valdovinos-Aguilera on Friday morning, police arrested her.

They say there was also a foster father living at the home, but he is not under investigation for any crimes at this time.

Child Welfare Services has taken the other children that lived at the home into their care, but police don't believe they were abused.

"We talked to everyone in the residence including the other kids," Williams said. "And so everyone cooperated, along with the mom."

The suspect is being held at the Tulare County Pre-Trial Facility on $500,000 bail.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child abusevisaliaVisalia
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CHILD ABUSE
Man arrested in brutal beating of 6-year-old son
Ex-NICU nurse accused of abusing at least 9 infants
Texas man accused of gluing daughter's mouth and eyes shut
Stepdad accused of shooting kids with needle-tipped Nerf darts
Bay Area child, senior care operators accused of human trafficking ring
More child abuse
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Show More
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
More News