Visalia Fox Theatre likely won't reopen this year

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The curtains are drawn inside the Visalia Fox Theatre.

Just one week after the downtown Visalia staple celebrated its 90th anniversary, they held what they now believe was their last show of 2020.

The theater was forced to close in March, forcing them to lay off or furlough most of their staff members.

The executive director of the theater tells Action News they likely won't reopen until 2021, leaving them with significant losses to make up for so they can bring live performances back to the city.

"Our industry was among the first to close and will be the last to open and then when we open, unless we can operate at full capacity we won't be profitable; that's a challenge that we see ahead as well," says Vikky Escobedo.

The Visalia Fox Theatre anticipates losing hundreds of thousands of dollars by the end of the year.

Nearby restaurants that would fill up before shows are also feeling the financial impacts.

If you'd like to donate to help the Fox Theatre, you can go to their website.
