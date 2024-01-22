WATCH LIVE

43-year-old man dies after being assaulted in Visalia, police say

Monday, January 22, 2024 7:14PM
A man has died after police say he was attacked in Visalia over the weekend.
VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has died after police say he was attacked in Visalia over the weekend.

Police were called to a home on East Tulare Avenue near South Burke Street shortly before 4 pm Sunday.

Officers found 43-year-old Mario Rosales bleeding from his head, and officers rendered aid until paramedics arrived.

He was taken to Kaweah Health Medical Center, where he died.

Police are still investigating what led up to the attack.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Visalia police.

