Visalia man charged with murder for crash that killed pregnant woman

A 24-year-old man is out of the hospital and in jail. David Edma is accused of causing a crash that killed 29-year-old Yadira Selix and injuring another 29-year-old man and three children.The California Highway Patrol says it happened last Friday at around 9:30 p.m. on State Route 63, just south of Cutler.The CHP says Edma was driving drunk, heading south on 63 when he made an unsafe pass into the north lane, where he collided head-on with GMC Sierra driven by Oscar Guzman and carrying Selix and the children.Authorities say, Selix, who died at a Fresno hospital, was pregnant.Friday, the Tulare County District Attorney's office filed murder charges against Edma, who also suffered significant injuries in the crash."People sometimes they don't consider the consequences to others when they get in their car and start driving," said Assistant District Attorney David Alavezos. "But there are also consequences to themselves that can have a lifelong impact when they get in the car while intoxicated and start driving."Edma's other charges include gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, driving under the influence causing injury, and driving on a suspended license.A special allegation reveals he had a blood alcohol content of at least .15.Edma also has a previous misdemeanor dui conviction from last year.He faces 23 years to life in prison if convicted in this case.