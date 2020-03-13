Visalia PD searching for man who failed to register as sex offender

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Visalia police are searching for a convicted sex offender who failed to comply with authorities' registration requirements.Officials say, Hector Castro Sanchez, 61, has black hair and brown eyes. He's 5'7" and 187 pounds.Authorities have an active warrant out for Sanchez.Anyone with information on Sanchez's whereabouts is asked to contact the Visalia Police Department at 559-713-4738.