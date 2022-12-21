Visalia Police asking for your help to identify four persons of interest in fatal bar shooting

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Visalia Police department has revealed four persons of interest in the fatal Green Olive bar shooting.

On December 8, 41-year-old David Luna was trying to break up a fight before he was shot and killed.

Police are now asking for the public's help to identify the four men seen on security footage in and outside the bar.

Along with the release of the photos is a photo of a white pickup truck, a vehicle of interest.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Visalia Police at (559) 713-4234.

