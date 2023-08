Visalia police are searching for a gunman after a man was shot at a party overnight.

Man hospitalized following shooting at Visalia party

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Visalia police are searching for a gunman after a man was shot at a party.

Around 6 a.m., Officers were called to Kaweah Health after officials reported a man showed up with a gunshot wound.

Investigators say the victim was shot during a party in the area of Garden Street and Beech Avenue.

The man was taken to the hospital by a family member.

He was in stable condition when he arrived.

The department's Violent Crimes Unit is investigating the shooting.