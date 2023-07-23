3 arrested, including 16-year-old, in deadly Visalia shooting

Visalia Police say a man who was shot on Thursday afternoon has died from his injuries.

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Three people were arrested, including a 16-year-old, for the shooting that killed 46-year-old Umberto Mendoza in Visalia Thursday.

Just after 1:00 a.m. Saturday morning, the Visalia Police Department S.W.A.T Team served a search warrant on North Elm Street near Houston Avenue.

Police say the warrant was in connection to Thurdsay's homicide.

Officers responded to Rinaldi Street near Houston Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Thursday. The warrant that was served is less than half a mile away from the shooting scene.

When officers arrived, they found Mendoza with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he later died. Officers say Mendoza was a member of the unhoused community.

36-year-old Jeremy Tapleras, 19-year-old Nicholaus Saechao and a 16-year-old boy were arrested for the murder.

The two adults, Tapleras and Saechao, were booked into the Tulare County Pre-Trial Facility and the teenager was booked into the Juvenile Detention Facility.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with additional information is urged to contact Visalia Police at (559) 713-4156.

