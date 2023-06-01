  • Full Story
Thursday, June 1, 2023 4:58PM
Visalia officials asking residents to return borrowed sandbags
VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Valley's rainy season is nearly over, and the city of Visalia is asking residents to return borrowed sandbags.

The city's public works director says it's important people understand that sandbags do not go in the trash and should be properly recycled.

It helps minimize trash at landfills, it makes sand available for the next storm season and other city maintenance activities.

You can return used or unused sandbags to the City's Corporation Yard Saturday, June 10, from 8 am until 12 pm.

There is no disposal fee and the event is completely free.

The corporation yard is located at 335 North Cain Street between Ben Maddox and Goshen Avenues.

