Visalia Unified to have free breakfast and lunches for students

All enrolled students will be served breakfast and lunch at no charge at all of the schools' sites.

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- As kids head back to class, more Valley students will now have free breakfast and lunch available.

Visalia Unified announced it is aligning with the state of California by adopting the Universal Meal Program for the upcoming school year.

Free and reduced-price meal applications will still be sent home for other school funding and program eligibility.