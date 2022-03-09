Visalia Unified School District announces new superintendent

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Visalia Unified School District has announced its newest leader.The board of trustees has voted to elect Kirk Shrum as the district's new superintendent.Shrum was voted in unanimously and brings 25 years of education experience to the position.Shrum will work alongside interim superintendent Doug Cardoza beginning in May.He officially takes on superintendent duties beginning July 1.Shrum previously held administration roles with several school districts in Georgia before taking the Visalia Unified job.