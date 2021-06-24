Visalia Unified appoints Doug Cardoza as interim superintendent

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Visalia Unified School District's new interim superintendent will take over September 1.The Board of Trustees voted unanimously on Tuesday to appoint Doug Cardoza to the position."I'm one that wants to roll up our sleeves with our teachers and our staff and do great things for kids, so I just want to thank our board and our community for giving me this opportunity," Cardoza said.He will replace Dr. Tamara Ravalin after she announced plans to retire in August.Cardoza has over 32 years of experience in education. Thirty-one of those years he's worked for Visalia Unified.He's been working closely with Dr. Ravelin to make sure the transition goes smoothly.