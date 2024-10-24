Walk-only nights announced for Christmas Tree Lane

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A holiday tradition is preparing for its return to Fresno.

Organizers announced this year's "walk nights" for Christmas Tree Lane.

Your first chance to take a stroll along the holiday magic is Tuesday, December 3. That's also the first day of the holiday tradition.

The second "Walk-only" night is set for Wednesday, December 11.

The tradition returned last year after being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Christmas Tree Lane starts at Van Ness and Shields and continues to Shaw Avenue.