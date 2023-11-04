This year, November 3rd marks the start of walnut cash selling season in Tulare County.

Cash selling season for walnuts kicks off in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- This year, November 3rd marks the start of walnut cash selling season in Tulare County.

It comes right after growers have already processed their crops so what's left on the trees is up for grabs.

The season was established in 2017 as a way to prevent people from stealing walnuts to sell them before farmers gathered them from the ground.

Now those willing to pick them, known as gleaners, strike an agreement with the growers themselves.

Once they get the proper permit, they take the walnuts to local cash buyers in the area.

"Almost always it's free, the grower has already made the money he's gonna make during the primary harvest so these are just the leftovers if you will," mentioned Tom Tucker, the Tulare County Ag Commissioner.

Gleaners' time and labor gets them a little extra cash in their pockets, ahead of the holiday season.

Tulare County Ag Commissioner, Tom Tucker, says years ago people could get up to $2 to $3 a pound for nuts.

Now it's down to $1 a pound due in part to lower demand.

"It's very stressful for our growers, they have put their heart and soul into growing these trees and their fruits and nuts all season long," said Tom.

Although overall agriculture sales in Tulare County have increased by 6.5% in the last couple of years, the opposite is true for walnuts.

The decrease in profits has resulted in a smaller turnout for gleaners this year.

The loss in revenue is also impacting the farmers.

Tucker, a farmer himself, remains hopeful that better days are ahead.

"We will get through it, our growers are resilient, it's just they have to go through a tough stretch as everyone does in their lives but they'll come out eventually," expressed Tom.

Now if you are interested in selling walnuts for cash you can connect with a farmer.

If you need help doing so, the Tulare County Ag Commissioner's office says it's happy to help.

The season goes through at least the end of November.

More information can be found here.

For news updates, follow Kassandra Gutierrez on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.