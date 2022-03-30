Valley fisherman who died saving young girl posthumously awarded medal for heroism

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=6241870" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> HERO FISHERMAN: 62-year-old Art Caballero jumped into the Kings River on Tuesday to rescue second-grader Neveah Diaz and helped save her life. But he died in the process.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Valley man who made the ultimate sacrifice is receiving one of the highest honors for heroism.Arthur Caballero, 62, lost his life while trying to save a child in the Kings River.He's one of 18 Americans to receive the Carnegie Medal for acts of extraordinary heroism, risking their own lives to save others.In June of 2020, the fisherman jumped into action to rescue 7-year-old Neveah Diaz.Caballero was able to get Diaz back toward the bank, where others helped her from the water, but he was tragically carried away from the water.He's now being honored posthumously through the Carnegie Hero Fund.