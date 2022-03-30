society

Valley fisherman who died saving young girl posthumously awarded medal for heroism

EMBED <>More Videos

Valley fisherman who died saving young girl posthumously awarded medal for heroism

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Valley man who made the ultimate sacrifice is receiving one of the highest honors for heroism.

Arthur Caballero, 62, lost his life while trying to save a child in the Kings River.

He's one of 18 Americans to receive the Carnegie Medal for acts of extraordinary heroism, risking their own lives to save others.

RELATED: Young girl's family helps raise money for funeral of Valley man who died saving her
EMBED More News Videos

HERO FISHERMAN: 62-year-old Art Caballero jumped into the Kings River on Tuesday to rescue second-grader Neveah Diaz and helped save her life. But he died in the process.



In June of 2020, the fisherman jumped into action to rescue 7-year-old Neveah Diaz.

Caballero was able to get Diaz back toward the bank, where others helped her from the water, but he was tragically carried away from the water.

He's now being honored posthumously through the Carnegie Hero Fund.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfresnoherowater rescuesocietyawardkings river
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SOCIETY
First Lady Jill Biden visits Kern County
Advance Peace Fresno gets $300,000 in federal funding
Fresno County Public Library needs prom dresses to gift to teens
Former Valley exchange students impacted by Russian invasion
TOP STORIES
Woman hit by car involved in chase in Fresno County, police say
Biden administration launches COVID website for 1-stop info
Bank impostor taunts CA woman after stealing in latest Zelle scam
Suspect shot, killed after assaulting police detective, chief says
USDA predicts even higher grocery store prices
US astronaut returns to Earth amid tension over Russia-Ukraine war
Street vendor robbed at gunpoint in Tulare, deputies say
Show More
2 hospitalized after shooting in Porterville, police say
Fresno father-son face possible trial for murder of friend's roommate
Russian pledge to scale back in Ukraine draws skepticism
Home prices rose 19.2% in January from last year
Fresno County's new solar energy system is complete
More TOP STORIES News