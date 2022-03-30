Valley fisherman who died saving young girl posthumously awarded medal for heroism

Arthur Caballero, 62, lost his life while trying to save a child in the Kings River.
He's one of 18 Americans to receive the Carnegie Medal for acts of extraordinary heroism, risking their own lives to save others.
In June of 2020, the fisherman jumped into action to rescue 7-year-old Neveah Diaz.
Caballero was able to get Diaz back toward the bank, where others helped her from the water, but he was tragically carried away from the water.
He's now being honored posthumously through the Carnegie Hero Fund.