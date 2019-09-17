Accuweather Forecast: Another round of fall-like temperatures

Good Tuesday Morning!Expect another round of fall-like temperatures in the Central Valley. We will have more sunshine and calm winds this afternoon. Highs will be in the low 80s. Fresno's forecast high of 83 degrees is below the average of 91 degrees. Temperatures stay in the 80s for the entire week but a warm up arrives this weekend with highs back in the 90s. Another cool down arrives on the first day of fall next Monday with temperatures in the 80s.Reuben Contreras will have your full forecast on Action News.