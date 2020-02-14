Accuweather Forecast: Big Warm Up

A mild start to our morning thanks to some extra cloud cover with temperatures in the low to mid 40s. Today will be the coolest day of the week and it's actually right where we should be for this time of year. Highs will reach the low to mid 60s today with the morning cloud cover moving out and leaving us mostly sunny. By tomorrow we will reach the low 70s, mid 70s by Wednesday and 80s by the time we head in to Friday. High pressure will keep us dry all week. Sunday we are looking at a brief cool down and a slight chance of a few pop up showers.Madeline Evans will have your full forecast on Action News.