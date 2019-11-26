Weather

Accuweather Forecast: Storm Moves In Tonight

By , and
We will stay dry this morning and afternoon but rain and snow will start to move in tonight as a major storm system approaches. We will see heavy spots of rain, thunderstorms possible and heavy snow for the higher elevations and even some snow for the Foothills. Wind will also start to pick up once again to 10-15 mph with gusts at 20+ mph. Rain and snow will continue overnight and into your Wednesday. Snow will possibly drop as low as 2000 feet so if you are heading to the Grapevine tomorrow expect a snow and rain mix plus windy conditions so visibility may be low. Thanksgiving we will continue to see rain and snow chance just more spotty.
Madeline Evans will have your full forecast on Action News.


Get the free AccuWeather app for iOS
Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

(click or tap the images below for a larger version)

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweather
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Major winter storm to bring rain to Valley, snow to mountains
DMV generating $50M a year by selling drivers' personal information: Report
CHP expects heavy traffic, hazardous driving conditions on Grapevine Wednesday
'Person of interest' named in fatal shooting of Tulare Co. woman
2 shot inside Bakersfield mall, police searching for suspect
Dust may have played factor in chain-reaction crash on HWY 41
Massive new snowmaking system lengthens season at China Peak
Show More
Fresno mass shooting: Hmong community struggles with painful memories as new year approaches
Non-profits scramble for last-minute donations ahead of Thanksgiving
Blaze burning above Santa Barbara prompts evacuations
Wild hogs attacked and killed woman found dead in front yard
Check out the hottest toys for Christmas 2019
More TOP STORIES News