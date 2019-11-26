Accuweather Forecast: Storm Moves In Tonight

We will stay dry this morning and afternoon but rain and snow will start to move in tonight as a major storm system approaches. We will see heavy spots of rain, thunderstorms possible and heavy snow for the higher elevations and even some snow for the Foothills. Wind will also start to pick up once again to 10-15 mph with gusts at 20+ mph. Rain and snow will continue overnight and into your Wednesday. Snow will possibly drop as low as 2000 feet so if you are heading to the Grapevine tomorrow expect a snow and rain mix plus windy conditions so visibility may be low. Thanksgiving we will continue to see rain and snow chance just more spotty.Madeline Evans will have your full forecast on Action News.