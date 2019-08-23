Accuweather Forecast: Triple Digits Return

Good Friday Morning!Temperatures will continue to get warmer today, and we will see it get close to 100 across the valley but some areas will still be in the upper 90's. A high of 101 degrees in Fresno today, with mild conditions overnight not getting much cooler than the low 70's. Tomorrow will be pretty similar today with another high of 101 degrees to start your weekend off.Brianna Ruffalo will have your full forecast on Action News.