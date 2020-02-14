Weather

Accuweather Forecast: Warming Trend

By , and
We had extra cloud cover this morning so temperatures are nice and mild to start off the morning. High temperatures this afternoon will make it in to the mid to upper 60s and low 70s for the Valley and will continue to warm every day. By Thursday most of the Valley will make it in to the 70s. Normal high this time of year is now up to 62 so we will be above that every single day this week. It is a little early but models are showing a low pressure system moving through the southern Valley Saturday which could bring some scattered showers and some snow for the mountains.
Madeline Evans will have your full forecast on Action News.

(click or tap the images below for a larger version)

