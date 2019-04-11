wind

Aftermath of Tuesday's storm felt across the Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The aftermath of Tuesday's storm could be felt across the Valley.

City of Fresno crews were busy Wednesday as they worked to clean up the widespread damage and debris left behind.

Fresno Public Works Director Scott Mozier said the city, "Had six crews on emergency response and the last crew rolled in at 1:30 in the morning."

In Central Fresno, Leavenworth Elementary students arrived to find a large bull pine tree toppled over a portion of their school.

Fresno Fire and PG&E crews immediately took care of the natural gas and water lines that were damaged, but the tree removal took much longer.

Trees, street lights and power poles were no match for strong winds.

A large tree fell at Herndon and Brawley in Northwest Fresno, and it blocked the roadway for several hours.

Gusts of wind clocked in at 40-50 miles per hour throughout Central Valley.

Fresno State students are still feeling the impact of the storm. Aniruddha Barahate said it was like going back to the Stone Age, "No Wi-Fi, no electricity, so, therefore, i was going to head to the library.
