Another tornado confirmed to have touched down near Coarsegold

An EF0 tornado has been confirmed to have touched down near Coarsegold Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Hanford.It hit about 9:45 am Friday 9 miles southwest of Coarsegold.No damage or injuries have been reported.This is one of three tornadoes that have hit the Valley within the span of weeks - an extremely unusual occurrence.A funnel cloud was also observed in the skies above Sanger later Friday afternoon, but this one did not touch the ground.(This story is developing. Please check back later for more details.)