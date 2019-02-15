WEATHER

Another tornado confirmed to have touched down near Coarsegold

An EF0 tornado has been confirmed to have touched down near Coarsegold Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Hanford.

It hit about 9:45 am Friday 9 miles southwest of Coarsegold.

No damage or injuries have been reported.



This is one of three tornadoes that have hit the Valley within the span of weeks - an extremely unusual occurrence.

A funnel cloud was also observed in the skies above Sanger later Friday afternoon, but this one did not touch the ground.

(This story is developing. Please check back later for more details.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathertornadoweatherCoarsegold
(Copyright ©2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Business boom for Valley roofers as storm rips apart roofs of buildings
Snow melts to create waterfall just outside Shaver Lake
Tree crashes onto family's home, 2 days after they move to Fresno
Funnel cloud sighted near Sanger
More Weather
Top Stories
Authorities release new details on disappearance of 29-year-old mother from Madera County
Fatal vehicle-vs-pedestrian accident in southeast Fresno
Aurora shooting: 5 dead, multiple wounded including officers; gunman also dead
Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox's jet makes emergency landing
Madera abandoned baby: Sheriff's office releases surveillance video
Funnel cloud sighted near Sanger
Snow melts to create waterfall just outside Shaver Lake
Business boom for Valley roofers as storm rips apart roofs of buildings
Show More
Hwy 99 realignment in Fresno for high speed rail line complete
Woman charged with attempted murder in San Jose standoff
2 brothers charged with murder of missing California teen
Tree crashes onto family's home, 2 days after they move to Fresno
CA likely to sue President over emergency wall declaration
More News