ACCUWEATHER

Can you clean up a lava flow? It's possible (but not easy)

EMBED </>More Videos

Cleaning up a lava flow is possible, but it's not easy. (U.S. Geological Survey via AP)

Can you clean up a lava flow after it cools? It's technically possible but difficult, according to AccuWeather.

It can take months or even years for lava flows to completely harden, and they're normally piled up very high when that finally happens. Cleaning the flows up would require the use of heavy equipment, and that process often takes a long time.

Not to mention, the work can be completely ruined by a new lava flow.

More often than not, people who know they live near an active volcano just find it easier to just adapt and rebuild.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathervolcanosevere weatheraccuweatheru.s. & world
ACCUWEATHER
Download the ABC30 AccuWeather app!
The difference between hurricanes, cyclones and typhoons
Hurricane Florence video: Waves pummel North Topsail Beach
What to do if you're returning to a flooded home
Perseid Meteor Shower: How to watch
More accuweather
WEATHER
Residents in Huron on clean-up after flash flooding
Highway 140 now completely open, CHP says
Parts of Mariposa County hit by mudslides and heavy rain
Valley raisin growers prepared for rain
Download the ABC30 AccuWeather app!
More Weather
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News