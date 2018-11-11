Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
BREAKING NEWS
12-year-old Sanger girl arrested for threatening to 'shoot up' school
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
BREAKING NEWS
Fresno Fire: At least 10 families displaced in East Central Fresno apartment fire
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
WATCH
LIVE
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
EDIT
Log In
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Videos
Photos
Local News
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
Categories
Traffic
Weather
U.S. & World
California
Election 2018
Entertainment
Sports
Consumer Watch
Weather
Health Watch
Education Watch
Children First
Ag Watch
Business
#abc30insider
Station Info
Community
Contact and Information
Meet the News Team
Jobs
TV Listings
Shows
ABC30 Live Newscasts
Valley Focus
Latino Life
Maddy Report
Live Well Network
Localish
Follow Us:
share
tweet
share
email
WEATHER
Central California Weather
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
SHARE
share
tweet
share
email
*** ABC30 Weather Main Page ***
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weather
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
WEATHER
What is a nor'easter?
Schools keep kids indoors as smoke from Camp Fire spreads to Merced
President Donald Trump approves expedited request for major disaster declaration during California fires
Woolsey Fire whips up 'terrifying' firenado
More Weather
Top Stories
California fire updates, maps, coverage across the state
Mom describes surviving Camp Fire with her 'miracle baby'
Fallen Air Force pilot to be remembered, public invited to procession
12-year-old Sanger girl arrested for threatening to 'shoot up' school
Fresno Fire: At least 10 families displaced in East Central Fresno apartment fire
President Trump will travel to California to visit wildfire sites
UC Merced closes campus for the day due to poor air quality
Video shows men carrying bathtub full of 100,000 coins to buy new iPhone
Show More
Adventist Health expands services during flu season
Roy Clark, country music singer, guitarist and 'Hee Haw' star, has died at 85
Sgt. Helus, hero who confronted Borderline gunman, honored in memorial
Serial killer jailed for strangling 3 women may be linked to 90 more murders
44 dogs found in freezers, 130 more living in filth in NJ home
More News