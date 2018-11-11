WEATHER

Central California Weather



What is a nor'easter?
Schools keep kids indoors as smoke from Camp Fire spreads to Merced
President Donald Trump approves expedited request for major disaster declaration during California fires
Woolsey Fire whips up 'terrifying' firenado
California fire updates, maps, coverage across the state
Mom describes surviving Camp Fire with her 'miracle baby'
Fallen Air Force pilot to be remembered, public invited to procession
12-year-old Sanger girl arrested for threatening to 'shoot up' school
Fresno Fire: At least 10 families displaced in East Central Fresno apartment fire
President Trump will travel to California to visit wildfire sites
UC Merced closes campus for the day due to poor air quality
Video shows men carrying bathtub full of 100,000 coins to buy new iPhone
Adventist Health expands services during flu season
Roy Clark, country music singer, guitarist and 'Hee Haw' star, has died at 85
Sgt. Helus, hero who confronted Borderline gunman, honored in memorial
Serial killer jailed for strangling 3 women may be linked to 90 more murders
44 dogs found in freezers, 130 more living in filth in NJ home
