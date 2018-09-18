Central Valley volunteers with the Red Cross aiding Florence victims

As Tropical Storm Florence ravages the East Coast, the American Red Cross continues to aid victims. Locally, they've deployed 15 volunteers from the Central Valley. Cindy Huge from Bakersfield is one of them."This is a great way to give back and help people, I'm helping people that I will never see again probably and never knew, making a lot of nice friends, it has been excellent," said Huge.She's assisting victims at a shelter in the small town of Conway, North Carolina. Located up north and far away from Florence's path. In that community, they're bracing for rising water levels."I've seen a lot of people that were concerned," said Huge. "they are concerned about rising waters throughout their home. they certainly don't want to drown."So far the Red Cross has deployed about 3,000 volunteers. Barry Falke Executive Director with the Red Cross in Fresno says each one serves an important role."They have been trained for a specific function at the disaster, whether it is sheltering, whether it is health services, whether it is logistics and they really are ready to support those who are in need," said Falke.Huge is working for public relations. At her shelter, she's helping comfort nearly 70 people. They're not just getting a safe place to stay, but also a warm food."Thousands of meals for people in Florence are being delivered by the red cross to South Carolina," said Huge. "These are hot meals, some of these people have not had hot meals in several days."People who want to help out the cause can do so by texting Florence to 90999, that will make a $10 donation. You can also call 1-800-RED-CROSS.