City of Fresno crews clear debris and pump water from streets

City of Fresno crews were out on the streets pumping water and making sure the roads are clear of any debris following a series of storms.Mark Standriff, with the City of Fresno, said the storm damage was not as bad as they thought it would be."We always prepare for the worst and hope for the best and so we are always ready," he said.It was a fairly quiet night for the city with a few areas that needed water to be pumped from the street."Our biggest concern was the wind. Fortunately that was not as much of a problem as we first thought it would be. So we really only had two calls for trees going down. Those have both been cleaned up and really didn't impact the morning rush hour," Standriff explained.The strongest wind gust in Fresno was around 28 mph and wind speeds were ranging between 10 to 15 mph overnight.Even though there wasn't too much damage they remain on standby."We have these storm SWAT teams that will just run out and take care of the problem immediately," he said.As for private property damage Cut It Right tree service company says they've been busy with storm damage.Earlier they were called out to a house where a tree fell on a car."This week we've been busy a lot of trees were taken down because of the storm and the winds. So we are trying to make it safe out there for you guys," said Victor Quiroz with Cut It Right tree service.He explained the tree was dead and the ground was saturated so it was knocked down easily.The homeowner was not home when the tree was knocked down, but said he was surprised the company was available."Considering they said it happened all over the county, I was amazed they were here so fast. They cut it right and did a great job," said Chuck Bode.He's just thankful no one was hurt and now is planning to trim his other trees."Just be careful, you know, pay attention and be prepare as much as you can," he said.