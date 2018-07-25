Cooling centers and swimming pools open as temps start to hit 105

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --If you need help escaping the heat there will be several cooling centers open throughout the Valley.
City of Fresno
You can catch a free ride on the city's FAX Bus system along normal routes, to and from these cooling centers. Just tell the driver you're headed to one of the sites.
Cooling centers will be open from 12:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at the following locations:
- Ted C. Wills Community Center, 770 N. San Pablo
- Frank H. Ball Neighborhood Center, 760 Mayor
- Mosqueda Community Center, 4670 E. Butler
- Pinedale Community Center, 7170 N. San Pablo
City of Fresno pools will offer recreational swim from 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.:
- Mosqueda Community Center, 4670 E. Butler
- Frank H. Ball Neighborhood Center, 760 Mayor
- Mary Ella Brown Community Center, 1350 E. Annadale Ave.
Fresno Unified swimming pools will be open, for recreational swim, from 12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.:
- McLane High School
- Fresno High School
- Sunnyside High School
- Edison High School
- Hoover High School (12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. only)
Pools are free of charge when cooling centers are open.
For more information click here.
Merced County
With temperatures expected to hover around 105 degrees through parts of Merced County through Saturday, several cooling zones will be open to help residents cope with the heat. The following locations will be available during specified times/hours to be used as cooling zones if needed:
- Atwater: Cooling Zone will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at the Atwater Community Center on 760 E. Bellevue Road
- Dos Palos: Cooling Zone will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday at the City-County Building (City Hall) on 1546 Golden Gate Ave.
- Gustine: Cooling Zone will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday at the Community Room adjacent to the Library at 205 Sixth St.
- Livingston: Cooling Zone will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday at the Police Department on 1446 C St.
- Merced: Cooling Zone will be open from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday at the Merced Civic Center (Sam Pipes Room) on 678 W. 18th St.
- Planada: The Planada Community Center will be open as a Cooling Zone from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday at 9167 Stanford St.
- Merced County libraries will also be available as Cooling Zones during normal hours.
Merced County's The Bus system will provide free transportation to Cooling Zones.
City of Visalia
Transit Center
425 E. Oak Ave
10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
All of the Visalia Bus Routes eventually lead to the Transit Center, providing convenient transportation.
City of Hanford
City of Hanford's Longfield Center
560 S. Douty Street
HOURS:
1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. both Wednesday and Thursday
Kings County Public Library
401 N. Douty Street
HOURS:
10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday
10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Thursday.