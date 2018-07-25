Cooling centers and swimming pools open as temps start to hit 105

City of Fresno

Ted C. Wills Community Center, 770 N. San Pablo

Frank H. Ball Neighborhood Center, 760 Mayor

Mosqueda Community Center, 4670 E. Butler

Pinedale Community Center, 7170 N. San Pablo

Mary Ella Brown Community Center, 1350 E. Annadale Ave.

McLane High School

Fresno High School

Sunnyside High School

Edison High School

Hoover High School (12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. only)

Merced County

Atwater: Cooling Zone will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at the Atwater Community Center on 760 E. Bellevue Road

Dos Palos: Cooling Zone will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday at the City-County Building (City Hall) on 1546 Golden Gate Ave.

Gustine: Cooling Zone will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday at the Community Room adjacent to the Library at 205 Sixth St.

Livingston: Cooling Zone will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday at the Police Department on 1446 C St.

Merced: Cooling Zone will be open from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday at the Merced Civic Center (Sam Pipes Room) on 678 W. 18th St.

Planada: The Planada Community Center will be open as a Cooling Zone from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday at 9167 Stanford St.

Merced County libraries will also be available as Cooling Zones during normal hours.

City of Visalia

City of Hanford

If you need help escaping the heat there will be several cooling centers open throughout the Valley.You can catch a free ride on the city's FAX Bus system along normal routes, to and from these cooling centers. Just tell the driver you're headed to one of the sites.Pools are free of charge when cooling centers are open.With temperatures expected to hover around 105 degrees through parts of Merced County through Saturday, several cooling zones will be open to help residents cope with the heat. The following locations will be available during specified times/hours to be used as cooling zones if needed:Merced County's The Bus system will provide free transportation to Cooling Zones.425 E. Oak Ave10 a.m. to 10 p.m.All of the Visalia Bus Routes eventually lead to the Transit Center, providing convenient transportation.City of Hanford's Longfield Center560 S. Douty Street1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. both Wednesday and ThursdayKings County Public Library401 N. Douty Street10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Thursday.