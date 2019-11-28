weather

Crews clear leaves from city drains before next round of rain

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As temperatures drop, so do the leaves.

Fresno city crews are hard at work to clear storm drains ahead of more winter weather, and rain headed toward the Central Valley.

Dozens of crews were out on Wednesday, clearing the drains and gutters from debris and leaves.

City official Bret Conner said while they work on the drains year-round, they have teams on standby if severe weather hits.

"If we do get a large storm, we'll bring as many people as needed to clear the drains and do what it takes to keep the streets safe," Conner said.

Conner said the recent wind knocked down a lot of debris and leaves, which can clog drains. Being proactive is crucial as several parts of the Central Valley could see thunderstorms and potential flooding throughout the week.

"We have 24/7 on-call staff," he said. "Having a break in between when another storm front hits, that helps as well. Then we'll be able to prep for another storm coming in."

Conner said crews have also responded to reports of standing water throughout the city left behind from the first round of rain.
