HEAT WAVE

Experts recommend people take precautions in triple-digit heat

If it is too hot, stay inside. That is what experts are saying as the record-breaking heat continues. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
If it is too hot stay inside, that is what experts are saying as the record-breaking heat continues. For 22 days now triple-digit temperatures have scorched the Central Valley.

Kelly Ochoa pediatric emergency physician at Valley Children's Hospital said prolonged exposure can result in heat exhaustion.

"That can present flushing, feeling very tired, sleepy, decreased appetite, some kids can complain of a headache, abdominal pain, nausea," said Ochoa.

According to Ochoa one of the most vulnerable groups is children. Recently they have seen more people come in to be treated for heat-related illnesses. One of the worst is heat stroke.

"Heat stroke is actually very dangerous, it can actually result in brain injury and that is the extreme of heat exhaustion," said Ochoa.

Ochoa said one of the most dangerous things you can do is leave your child in the car alone, even with the AC on or the windows down. They see far too many of these cases in the ER.

"If you are just running an errand and think it is okay to leave them in the car, I just have to get x, y and z from this store-- do not. I know it is more convenient and easier, but do not," she said.

If you decide to brave the heat and go outside Ochoa says to make sure to have plenty of water, use an SPF 30 or higher sunscreen, preferably mineral based and taking part in water activities might be a good idea.
