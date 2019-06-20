u.s. & world

Floodwaters fill Michigan university's football stadium like bathtub

KALAMAZOO, Mich. -- Western Michigan University's Waldo Stadium looked more like a bathtub than a sports venue Thursday after heavy rains pounded the area, filling the stadium with water from a nearby creek.

Video from local television station WOOD-TV showed the stadium's field completely submerged in approximately a foot of water after Arcadia Creek began to overflow around 5:30 a.m. local time.

A university spokesperson told MLive that there are no events scheduled at the stadium in the near future. Crews plan to let the water drain naturally.

Buildings surrounding the stadium were not flooded, according to WOOD. The university dealt with a similar situation two years ago but managed to pump the water out of the field in time for a game the next day.

Heavy rains and resulting flooding closed roads around Kalamazoo County and other western Michigan counties, which were placed under a flood advisory until late Thursday evening.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathermichiganfloodingu.s. & worldsevere weather
U.S. & WORLD
'Wrong person to mess with': Female jogger chases down male flasher
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Meet Deep Blue, one of the biggest great white sharks ever filmed
California man held in Rome officer's death 'illegally blindfolded'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
Show More
Man shot and killed in northwest Fresno
Crews douse fire near Highway 180 in Fresno
Police: Drunk driver crashes into 3 parked cars in Madera
California teens confess to fatally stabbing policeman: Investigators
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
More TOP STORIES News