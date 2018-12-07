When distant storms create high waves near the shore, authorities might issue a high surf advisory or warning.
An advisory means that the waves pose a threat to those on shore. If one is issued, it's best to stay out of the water.
A warning means waves are posing an even greater threat, and it might even mean the waves are already causing damage. If a high surf warning has been issued, you're advised to stay away from the shore.
Learn more about high surf in the video above from AccuWeather.
High surf: What to do during an advisory, warning
WEATHER
More Weather
Top Stories
More News