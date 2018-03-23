STORM

Highway 190 past Springville closed all weekend due to a mudslide

After a temporary closure last week, crews knew another mudslide along Highway 190 was likely. (KFSN)

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) --
After a temporary closure last week, crews knew another mudslide along Highway 190 was likely.

The terrain is steep and rocky, and the area is especially vulnerable to slides and flooding because it's surrounded by Pier Fire burn scars.


"It's the worst I've seen in probably ever," said Pierpoint Springs resident Ken Hanggi.

Friday was the first time Hanggi and his wife had driven down the mountain in a few days, so they drove slowly.

In response to the dangerous conditions, Caltrans closed Highway 190 again, starting near Springville, all the way to Camp Nelson.

They say it's a large-scale cleanup effort, so will keep the highway closed through the weekend.

But there's an alternative route for drivers.

Tulare County officials opened the Western Divide Highway, and say it will be accessible for as long as the cleanup takes on 190.
