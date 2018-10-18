WEATHER

Why is it called the Hunter's Moon? The story behind full moon names

EMBED </>More Videos

There's a reason why September's full moon is named differently from June's. (AccuWeather)

Ever wonder why September's full moon is known as the Harvest moon, while June's is known as the Strawberry moon? Each moon's name has something to do with that particular time in the year.

According to AccuWeather, the full moon names date back to Native American folklore and is how "tribes back then kept track of the seasons by giving a distinct name and meaning."

September's Harvest moon received its name because farmers depended on the full moon to harvest crops. October's Hunter's Moon was given its name because it was at this time when tribes gathered meat for the long winter ahead. June's Strawberry moon received its name because many strawberries were commonly harvested at that month.

A blue moon happens in the rare situation when there are two full moons in the same month, hence the phrase "once in a blue moon."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathermoonaccuweatherhistory
WEATHER
Hurricane Willa closes in on Mexican resort area
Hurricane Willa becomes Category 5 storm off Mexico
Accuweather Forecast
How to watch the Orionid meteor shower this weekend
More Weather
Top Stories
Two people found shot in Tulare Co; Highway closure for investigation
Report names 263 Catholic clergy accused of sexual misconduct in Bay Area
Fresno DA files accessory charges in hit-and-run killing of Clovis Unified vice principal
Hurricane Willa closes in on Mexican resort area
Sandra Day O'Connor announces likely Alzheimer's diagnosis
Mega Millions jackpot at $1.6 billion for winning numbers drawing tonight
Ex-boyfriend killed University of Utah student, police say
WWE star Roman Reigns announces he has leukemia
Show More
Oakland Fire crews battling intense flames from 5-alarm fire engulfing apartment complex
Man accused of groping: Trump 'says it's OK to grab women'
Fresno PD investigate after fight leads to one dead in Northeast Fresno mobile home
Law enforcement sees spike in auto-pedestrian accidents, issues stern warning
East Orosi families discuss plans to connect to clean water for the first time in a decade
More News