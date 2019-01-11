WEATHER

This Day In History: The Grand Canyon becomes a national monument

EMBED </>More Videos

Here are 10 breathtaking experiences at National Parks that you're going to want to add to your bucket list. (Shutterstock)

On Friday the Grand Canyon celebrates 111 years as a national monument.

The history of efforts to conserve the Grand Canyon pre-date even the creation of the National Park Service. The canyon was given Forest Reserve status in the 1890s. Then on Jan. 11, 1908, came the "first real measure of protection from uncontrolled development," according to the National Park Service. On that day, President Theodore Roosevelt declared the land a national monument.

On a visit to the canyon in 1903, Roosevelt had marveled at its grandeur and stressed the need to preserve it.

"The Grand Canyon fills me with awe. It is beyond comparison-beyond description; absolutely unparalleled throughout the wide world," he said. "Let this great wonder of nature remain as it now is. Do nothing to mar its grandeur, sublimity and loveliness."

It officially became a National Park in 1919, three years after NPS was established. Today the vast canyon is one of the most visited parks in the National Park system, with about 5 million visitors a year.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherGrand CanyontravelhistoryThis Day In History
Related
10 breathtaking National Park Service experiences
WEATHER
Foggy Day School Schedules, Fog Tracker from ABC30
Intense dust storm turns sky blood-red: VIDEO
PCH to stay closed until at least Monday at LA-Ventura County line
Embarcadero flooding prompts advisory from San Francisco officials
More Weather
Top Stories
Police hunting for 'cough syrup burglars' in northern Fresno
Teen missing since parents' double murder found alive
Manhunt underway for suspect accused of shooting, seriously injuring Davis police officer
Money for Harvey relief may fund border wall: source
Suspect injured in officer-involved shooting at Visalia mall
FAX bus, 4 cars involved in accident in northeast Fresno
Government shutdown has local food banks worried
Fresno City College working with Financial Aid students impacted by government shutdown
Show More
Visalia firm that offers classes for pesticide licenses fined $50,000
Government shutdown impacts agriculture in Valley
88-year old woman brutally beaten in park, granddaughters seek change
Gov. Newsom releases $209-billion budget proposal
IRS employees hold rally, call for end to government shutdown
More News