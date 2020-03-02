weather

Large dust devil forms in Fresno amid stormy weather

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Dust devils are common in Central California, but it's not too often that we see one quite this large.

ABC30 insider Steven Garcia sent video of a dust devil cloud in Fresno County near West Shaw and North Bryan Avenues Sunday afternoon.

Garcia said he and his brother were standing outside when they noticed it forming out of nowhere.

They initially thought the phenomenon may have been a funnel cloud, but meteorologists we showed the video to say it's just a very impressive dust devil.
