WEATHER

Mammoth Mountain resort will be open until at least 4th of July

A file photo shows intense snowfall in Mammoth Mountain.

MAMMOTH LAKES, Calif. --
Thanks to some heavy storms, Mammoth Mountain said it will be open until at least the Fourth of July.

The ski resort tweeted that it has received the deepest snowpack in the country and most snowfall of the season.


So far, there's been more than 446 inches of snow at the summit, according to the resort.

It said that it could be open longer than the Fourth of July, but it depends on weather conditions.

Another storm is expected to hit the Southland overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday, bringing even more snow and rain.
