accuweather

The Lyrid meteor shower and other astronomy events happening in April

EMBED <>More Videos

From International Dark Sky Week to the Lyrids, April is going to be a busy month in the heavens! These are some of the celestial events to keep an eye on in April, according to AccuWeather.

April is going to be a busy month in the heavens! These are some of the celestial events to keep an eye on in April, according to AccuWeather:

International Dark Sky Week runs from March 31 until April 7. It celebrates the celestial beauty of the night without light pollution. To celebrate, get out to a dark area and bask in the serenity of the starry sky!

Early risers will be treated to a planetary duo in mid-April. In the early morning hours of April 15, Venus and Mercury will be visible just above the horizon to the east.

Shooting stars will return at the end of the month. The Lyrid meteor shower will peak from April 22-23 with approximately 20 meteors per hour. A near-full moon will contest the shower, though, so keep your field of vision away from the moon.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweathermoonu.s. & worldspacemeteor
ACCUWEATHER
Here's why there's more than one first day of spring
Spring equinox 2019: Everything to know
Can you really balance an egg during the vernal equinox?
Where does 'in like a lion, out like a lamb' come from?
TOP STORIES
Tulare County school on lockdown; officers in standoff with man with knife
One man injured, hospitalized in shooting in Reedley
Trump threatens to close border with Mexico next week
Missing SoCal boy case: Document shows disturbing details
Airbnb warning travelers about look-alike sites
Ex-NJ cop caught on camera assaulting suicidal hospital patient
Government-funded study says red wolves are distinct species
Show More
Teen dies of tapeworm egg infestation in brain
Celebrated potter Rae Dunn talks art, inspiration and growing up in Fresno
Ex-Fresno Unified teacher performed sex acts with 14-year-old boy: Prosecutors
Man's $2 Babe Ruth card could fetch more than $4.5 million
How a Tulare officer's 'Spidey sense' led to a web of mail theft unraveling
More TOP STORIES News