Summer camp organizers work around Valley's triple-digit heat

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Finding a shady spot to learn was key Monday as camp kicked off at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo. The lesson plan was tailored to make the most of the experience while also taking into consideration the heat and sun.Giraffe feeding accommodated hands-on fun and a cool spot."We get them out in the zoo early because you got to go out into the zoo at zoo camp," said Elizabeth Sayles. "(Then) have them in the classrooms doing art projects and different lessons about bones and fur."Students walked through different exhibits, learning about habitats, and where each animal originated.Across town at Fresno State, you could say the kids were bouncing off the walls at basketball camp."And they'll be able to see all our Bulldog players are here," said head coach Justin Hutson. "They'll get a chance to meet the Bulldog players and the staff so, in the nice cool gym, the North Gym so it's exciting."The opportunity was especially exciting for 6-year-old Leo. He's a big fan of the Bulldogs and has been counting down the days until camp started."Even before baseball ended, 'when am I going to be on the basketball team, mom? When do I start for the Bulldogs?' I said, 'babe it's just a summer camp, you aren't playing for the Bulldogs,'" Leo's mother Jennifer said.The indoor options were far more chill for a sports camp. While the dribblers focused on ball control, the other gym at Fresno State is used as a station for Fresno Unified high school students interested in social science and kinesiology."We heard that it was going to be a little warm in Fresno this week so we were all inside," said camp director Tim Hamel. "We are still doing the physical activity inside and students are learning a lot about the pedagogy which is the art and science of teaching."Students experimented inside by testing the amount of oxygen used during intense exercise.Campers with thirst quenching curiosity also had another "must have" handy -- a lot of ice cold water.