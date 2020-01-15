Weather

Surveillance video shows tornado flipping cars in South Carolina high school parking lot

LORIS, South Carolina -- Surveillance video from a high school in South Carolina shows the moments when a tornado swept through flipping the cars in the parking lot.

The EF-1 tornado with 90 mph winds swept across Loris High School on Monday, January 13, according to the National Weather Service.

Video from a security camera at the school shows the twister lifting up and turning over several cars in the parking lot while flinging minor debris.



The National Weather Service said the tornado developed near the school's football field and flipped over a trailer before advancing to the parking lot and onward for approximately one mile. The metal roof of a nearby barn was torn off but most of the damage was to trees in the area, the weather service said.

No injuries were reported.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersouth carolinahigh schoolcartornadostorm damagesevere weather
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Ex-boyfriend of Tulare Co. mother found dead arrested, charged with murder
Citing safety, liability concerns, Fresno PD wants new guns for officers
Arsonist sets fire to Fresno home days after man was murdered on front lawn
Family fighting for Gavin's Law seeing progress with another hurdle cleared
Fresno prostitute punished in murder her pimp committed
Gov. Newsom aiming to prevent deaths of animals in CA shelters
60 people treated after plane dumps fuel near schools
Show More
73-year-old man identified as body discovered in Fresno County pond
Families reunited for the holidays by special program put on by Mexican state
New art display at Fresno City Hall celebrates Women's Suffrage
Fresno sees violent start to new year compared to 2019
Fowler councilman arrested, accused of burglary
More TOP STORIES News