Surveillance video shows tornado flipping cars in South Carolina high school parking lot

LORIS, South Carolina -- Surveillance video from a high school in South Carolina shows the moments when a tornado swept through flipping the cars in the parking lot.The EF-1 tornado with 90 mph winds swept across Loris High School on Monday, January 13, according to the National Weather Service.Video from a security camera at the school shows the twister lifting up and turning over several cars in the parking lot while flinging minor debris.The National Weather Service said the tornado developed near the school's football field and flipped over a trailer before advancing to the parking lot and onward for approximately one mile. The metal roof of a nearby barn was torn off but most of the damage was to trees in the area, the weather service said.No injuries were reported.