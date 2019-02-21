SEVERE WEATHER

Tow truck drivers brave dangerous road conditions to help drivers trapped in snow

Tow truck drivers brave dangerous road conditions to help drivers trapped in snow

By
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) --
From Coarsegold to Oakhurst to Fish Camp, snow was falling in various parts of the foothills Wednesday night, hitting an elevation level as low as 2,000 feet.

"Today was pretty hectic," said tow truck driver Patrick Ratzlaff. He says the icy roads left dangerous conditions for drivers.

Ratzlaff shared pictures of some of the people he had to rescue after they either skidded into a tree, off the roadway or got trapped in thick mud.

"I've been doing this for 17 years, and you see a lot of things. It is stressful," Ratzlaff said.

With snow levels in the mountains dropping to potentially 1,000 feet Thursday morning,

The Madera County Sheriff's Office is warning people that there is ice in areas that do not often face those conditions.

For areas that are difficult to reach, Sgt Joseph Wilder says they have a specially outfitted Jeep to help people, especially the elderly, or those with special needs, reach treacherous locations.

"We can load them into it, rather than hike in the mountains," he said.

Meantime, as you prepare for tomorrow, Wilder has three simple tips for you, "Watch your speeds, carry chains, and take your time."

WATCH: How to Install Snow Chains
EMBED More News Videos

How-To: Install snow chains on your vehicles

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathersevere weathersnow stormsnowsnowstormsnow totals
(Copyright ©2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SEVERE WEATHER
Low snow levels cause dangerous conditions for traveling truckers
Overnight freeze could create dangerous road conditions, including black ice
More snowfall wreaks havoc on roadways during holiday weekend
Maui snow recorded at lowest level ever in Hawaii
More severe weather
WEATHER
Wet February almost eliminates drought in California
Storm dropping snow on Las Vegas; 1 inch reported at airport
Accuweather Forecast
Snow Day School Schedules
More Weather
Top Stories
Wet February almost eliminates drought in California
CHP paces traffic over I-5 at Grapevine after reports of snow
Oakland teachers hold rally at Frank Ogawa Plaza
Pope demands bishops act now to end scourge of sex abuse
WATCH LIVE: Jussie Smollett bond set at $100K, staged attack because he was 'dissatisfied with his salary': police
Storm dropping snow on Las Vegas; 1 inch reported at airport
Fresno Police body camera shows deadly shooting
Video shows driver using sidewalk to pass NYC school buses
Show More
Duke star Williamson sprains knee after Nike shoe blows out
CT man pleads guilty to murdering wife 3 weeks after wedding
Low snow levels cause dangerous conditions for traveling truckers
State agencies say Valley is prepared for a California megastorm
Snow Day School Schedules
More News