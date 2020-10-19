Weather

Tropical Storm Epsilon could become Category 1 hurricane by Thursday

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Tropical Storm Epsilon is starting to move toward Bermuda after sitting stationary for nearly a full day.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Epsilon has maximum sustained winds at about 45 miles per hour and is now moving northwest at 3 miles per hour.

The tropical storm is around 750 miles southeast of Bermuda. It is expected to strengthen into a hurricane sometime Tuesday.

Epsilon should not threaten North Carolina or any other state in the USA. However, the storm will churn up the sea.

"If you have weekend plans to try and go to maybe one last fall beach trip, you could have rip currents to deal with," Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker said.

Storm Ready 2020: Preparing in a Pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

ABC11 gets you storm ready for hurricane season amid a pandemic. Watch the full one-hour special.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernctropical stormtropical weathertropical depressionhurricane
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno vendor's daughter says he's been attacked before
Fresno police see shift in where shootings are happening
Central Unified plans to continue distance learning until January
Tulare County officials urging all residents to get tested for COVID-19
Councilmember wants Fresno to sue state over homeless encampments
Fresno police officers open fire on armed suspect in central Fresno
With starting quarterback selected, Fresno State readies for Mountain West restart on Saturday
Show More
Your Voice Your Vote: District 16
Man shot by Fresno police after killing his mom, investigators say
Newsom explains why you probably won't get a vaccine in 2020
92-year-old woman found shot in Merced, authorities say
Immanuel Schools, Fresno Co. agree to resolve court battle over opening violations
More TOP STORIES News