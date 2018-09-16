HURRICANE FLORENCE

Hurricane Florence video: Man wades through 'almost chest-deep' floodwaters assessing damage along the Pamlico River

EMBED </>More Videos

After Hurricane Florence came through, Stuart Edwards went to assess the damage near the Pamlico River.

AURORA, N.C. --
For those with properties near rivers, the first thing on their minds during flood conditions is cresting.

After Hurricane Florence came through, Stuart Edwards went to assess the damage near the Pamlico River in Aurora, North Carolina. He went around, comparing the highest water level from Florence to where it reached in Hurricane Matthew. As he walked near the home, he commented that the water was "almost chest-deep."

PHOTOS: Hurricane Florence, now a tropical storm, brings days of rain

The storm has brought a historic amount of rain to the state and is expected to bring more as it slowly moves west.
Related Topics:
weatherhurricane florencehurricaneflooding
HURRICANE FLORENCE
Dog rescued from Florence flooding after floating on sofa for a week
Hurricane Florence death toll now at 39 in North Carolina
Frying Pan Tower flag sold for $10K; proceeds to help Florence victims
Triangle nonprofit reunites owner with dogs affected by Hurricane Florence
Florence was the nation's 2nd wettest storm, NC State scientist says
More hurricane florence
WEATHER
Residents in Huron on clean-up after flash flooding
Highway 140 now completely open, CHP says
Parts of Mariposa County hit by mudslides and heavy rain
Valley raisin growers prepared for rain
Download the ABC30 AccuWeather app!
More Weather
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News