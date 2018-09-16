AURORA, N.C. --For those with properties near rivers, the first thing on their minds during flood conditions is cresting.
After Hurricane Florence came through, Stuart Edwards went to assess the damage near the Pamlico River in Aurora, North Carolina. He went around, comparing the highest water level from Florence to where it reached in Hurricane Matthew. As he walked near the home, he commented that the water was "almost chest-deep."
PHOTOS: Hurricane Florence, now a tropical storm, brings days of rain
The storm has brought a historic amount of rain to the state and is expected to bring more as it slowly moves west.