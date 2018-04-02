WEATHER

Warmer weather brings thousands to Fresno Chaffee Zoo

The warmer weather typically means an uptick for local businesses, the Fresno Chaffee Zoo is no exception. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The warmer weather typically means an uptick for local businesses, the Fresno Chaffee Zoo is no exception.

Thousands of people visited the zoo over the holiday weekend.

Kids were excited to explore, parents say it's a perfect day to soak up the sun.

"It's a beautiful day," said visitor Kaila Walls. "I wanted to get the kids out of the house, get them tired. So I'm meeting a girlfriend and yea I thought it was the perfect place to come now that the sun is shining."

From the Sea Lion Cove to the Roo Walkabout, the zoo was quite busy.

Fresno Chaffee Zoo Marketing Manager Ciara Castellanoz explains why "We are definitely very weather driven."

When the Action News weather team forecasts those warmer temps, the zoo can expect a larger crowd.

"On a busy summer or spring weekend, it's pretty easy for us to have 5,000 to 7,000 in a day. In the winter there's obviously a little less. When it's colder we can have 500 to 2,000," said Castellanoz.

The warm weather should keep up for the zoo's next special event later this month, where you can dine with the animals.

"You can come and have pancakes at the zoo, coffee, and enjoy some breakfast with the animals coming out early as well."

Tickets for that event are still on sale.

LINK: "Breakfast With The Animals" Event Information
