Weather

Waterfall in Ireland appears to flow backwards - video

CLIFFS OF MOHER, Ireland -- It's something you've probably never seen before - a waterfall appearing to flow backward!

The waterfalls at the Cliffs of Moher in Ireland are a sight to behold. They seem to defy the laws of gravity, but there is a simple explanation.

The winds on the west coast of Ireland are so strong that they can sometimes push the water against its natural trajectory.

Garry McNabb was on a hike with friends when he recorded the video, which shows some of the waterfall spraying back up onto the cliffs.

Although the weather was not all sunshine and rainbows, McNabb got to experience a rare phenomenon in a beautiful setting, which made for a scenic hike with friends.
