WEATHER

The science behind why it's so quiet after a snowfall

EMBED </>More Videos

According to AccuWeather, there's a scientific reason behind this tranquil silence. (AccuWeather)

Have you ever noticed it becoming quiet after a snowfall? There is a scientific reason behind this wintery silence.

According to AccuWeather, fluffy snow is porous, "similar to commercial sound-absorbing products. In the audible range, a few inches of snow is about 60 percent absorbent on average."

When the structure of snow changes, however, so does its ability to absorb sound, AccuWeather said.

"As snow melts and refreezes, it hardens and begins to reflect sound waves."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatheraccuweathersnowwinter
WEATHER
SoCal megastorm could cause $725B in damage: report
Accuweather Forecast
Sierra snowpack well above average for first time in years
Overnight freeze could create dangerous road conditions, including black ice
More Weather
Top Stories
SoCal megastorm could cause $725B in damage: report
Texas child's organs possibly harvested without permission
Surveillance catches presumed MAGA supporter vandalizing SF home
Southwest cancelling hundreds of flights, delaying others
Alabama newspaper calls for resurgence of KKK
Coach accused of body shaming cheerleaders with awards
FDA warns against buying 'young blood' for treatment against aging, other diseases
Iowa mom gets life in prison for death of baby found in maggot-infested diaper
Show More
Patient sexually assaulted by nurse at Saint Agnes reaches settlement in court
Fresno police search for suspects after at least two people are shot
Police searching for suspect that robbed liquor store at gunpoint
Police in Northern California arrest suspect in hit-and-run involving 7-year-old
Local leaders react to Trump administration's termination of high-speed rail funds
More News