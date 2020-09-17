Weather

Yosemite National Park to close Thursday night due to hazardous air quality

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The National Park Service has announced that Yosemite National Park will close to all visitors at 5 pm Thursday due to significant smoke impacts and hazardous air quality.

Park officials say that air quality is projected to be in the unhealthy to hazardous range over the next several days, so the park is expected to be closed at least throughout the weekend.

RELATED: 'Dead quiet,' orange haze in Yosemite National Park as Creek Fire burns

ABC30 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Musso says smoke has been blowing north into the park from the Creek Fire in Fresno and Madera Counties and the SQF Complex Fire in Tulare County.

RELATED: Creek Fire: 244,756 acres burned with 18% containment
RELATED: SQF Complex Fire: 122,835 acres burned, 12% contained

Yosemite is not alone in closing. Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks closed a few days ago because the SQF Complex Fire was approaching the park. National Forests in the area have also closed due to high fire risk.

Stay with ABC30 for the latest details on this developing story.

App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheryosemite national parkyosemite national parkair qualitycreek firewildfire
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Creek Fire: 246,756 acres burned with 20% containment
Creek Fire: More Valley kids experiencing respiratory issues
SQF Complex Fires destroy some buildings on Balch Park Road
Creek Fire: Auberry resident mourns loss of her beloved home
Local leaders urge Newsom to let restaurants operate indoors
Get vaccinated to avoid flu and COVID-19 'double whammy', doctors say
Horse Ranch needs volunteers to care for hundreds of displaced animals
Show More
Why is the Creek Fire so hard to control?
Creek Fire: Pine Ridge Elementary offering support for students
Fresno shootings within hours of each other leave 2 dead
SQF Complex Fire: 122,835 acres burned, 12% contained
Join ABC30, Red Cross to help families in need with Day of Giving for Western Wildfires
More TOP STORIES News