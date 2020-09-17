Yosemite National Park to close Thursday night due to hazardous air quality

App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The National Park Service has announced that Yosemite National Park will close to all visitors at 5 pm Thursday due to significant smoke impacts and hazardous air quality.Park officials say that air quality is projected to be in the unhealthy to hazardous range over the next several days, so the park is expected to be closed at least throughout the weekend.ABC30 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Musso says smoke has been blowing north into the park from the Creek Fire in Fresno and Madera Counties and the SQF Complex Fire in Tulare County.Yosemite is not alone in closing. Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks closed a few days ago because the SQF Complex Fire was approaching the park. National Forests in the area have also closed due to high fire risk.