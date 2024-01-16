Ultimate Bridal Extravaganza happening this weekend in Fresno

If you're looking for musical entertainment options and photo booths, you can find help with that.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The summer wedding season is just around the corner, and you can get plenty of good ideas for your big day.

The Ultimate Bridal Extravaganza takes place this weekend at the Fresno Convention Center.

So, gather up your "I do crew" and head to downtown Fresno for a fun day of inspiration.

You can meet with professional planners and florists and even check out the latest styles in wedding gowns.

If you're looking for musical entertainment options and photo booths, you can find help with that, too.

It takes place this Sunday from 11 am until 3 pm at the Fresno Convention Center on M Street.

The cost is $20 per person.