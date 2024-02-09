Valley event venue holding 'Speed Weddings' for Valentine's Day

The catch -- all of that has to be done within an hour. The newly opened venue is off Figarden near Marks Avenue.

February 14 through 16, event venue Grand Moments at Figarden is helping couples say their "I do's," or renew their vows, without breaking the bank.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- We've heard of speed dating, but what about speed weddings?

"There was the idea of bringing the luxury Vegas-style weddings to Fresno," says owner Yolanda Speed. "It comes with champagne, a cake, a photographer, the minister. Everything is here for you. "

If weather permits, the outdoor gazebo will be available for couples to tie the knot as well.

"We're going to do the champagne for their bridal party," says events director Eliana Hernandez. "They can choose to get additional champagne if they like."

"Life is all about capturing moments, and having a space where people can come and create their grand moment is something I wanted to share with the community," Speed said.

Typically, the space is available for any party packages -- you can book three to four-hour windows or the whole day.

With neutral colors and space to accommodate groups of up to 130, Speed wants you to think of the space as your blank canvas to dress up however you like.

